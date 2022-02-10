Air pollution makes it tough for pollinators to stop and smell the flowers

Amid the smog, butterflies, bees and other insects are having a hard time smelling the flowers they so dutifully pollinate. Researchers found that common, ground-level air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (found in diesel exhaust fumes) and ozone react with floral scents, leading to reduced pollination, according to a newly published study in the journal Environmental Pollution. “We knew from our previous lab studies that diesel exhaust can have negative effects on insect pollinators, but the impacts we found in the field were much more dramatic than we had expected,” said Robbie Girling, project leader and associate professor in agroecology at the University of Reading, U.K. A western honeybee (Apis mellifera) carrying pollen. Photo by Andreas Trepte (CC BY SA 2.5). Over the course of two summers, researchers used a fumigation facility to control levels of nitrogen oxides and ozone over an open field of black mustard plants and observed the effects of these pollutants on pollination by local, free-flying insects. The presence of these gases resulted in up to 90% fewer flower visits and one-third less pollination than in a smog-free field. The largest decrease in pollination came from bees, flies, moths and butterflies. The concentrations of pollutants used in the study were less than half the average levels of air pollutants defined as safe under U.S. law. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, 99% of the Earth’s population lived in places where air quality guidelines were not met. “The findings are worrying because these pollutants…This article was originally published on Mongabay

