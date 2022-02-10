Fusion race kicked into high gear by smart tech

From BBC

Image source, TAE Technologies

A US company is speeding up the path to practical fusion energy by using Google’s vast computing power.

By applying software that can improve on its own, TAE Technologies has cut down tasks that once took two months to just a few hours.

Google has lent the firm its expertise in “machine learning” in order to help accelerate the timeline for fusion.

Nuclear fusion promises a plentiful supply of low-carbon energy, using the same process that powers the Sun.

Existing nuclear power is based on fission, where a heavy chemical element is split to provide a lighter one. Nuclear fusion works by combining two light elements to make a heavier one. By using a hot, electrically-charged gas called plasma, fast-moving particles can fuse, releasing energy.

Fusion becomes economically-viable when it generates more energy than the amount being put in. But no one has yet reached this point, despite an eight-decade effort to “build a star on Earth”. The challenges are immense, but some in the fusion community hope that new thinking and disruptive technologies could help shatter this paradigm.

Image source, TAE Technologies

TAE, located in leafy Foothill Ranch, south-east of Los Angeles, has raised over $880m in private funding – more than any other fusion company. High-profile backing has come from Goldman Sachs, the Rockefeller family and the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. Its board of directors includes a former US Energy Secretary, Ernest Moniz.

Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energyUS lab stands on threshold of key fusion goalLargest nuclear fusion project begins assembly

The company’s 30m (100ft)

