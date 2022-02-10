Fusion race kicked into high gear by smart tech

Existing nuclear power is based on fission, where a heavy chemical element is split to provide a lighter one. Nuclear fusion works by combining two light elements to make a heavier one. By using a hot, electrically-charged gas called plasma, fast-moving particles can fuse, releasing energy.

Fusion becomes economically-viable when it generates more energy than the amount being put in. But no one has yet reached this point, despite an eight-decade effort to “build a star on Earth”. The challenges are immense, but some in the fusion community hope that new thinking and disruptive technologies could help shatter this paradigm.