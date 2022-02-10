In Argentina, sport fishers are reeling in threatened sharks to save them

San Blas, the southernmost point of Buenos Aires province, is the heart of sport fishing in Argentina. The physical characteristics of the seafloor, with channels and estuaries that host many species of fish, make it a massive attraction for any lover of rods and nets. In the 1990s, when the slaughtering of sharks was still permitted in sport fishing, thousands of sharks died at the hands of fishers. A doctoral thesis by Luis Lucífora, published in 2003, backed up what was happening in San Blas with hard numbers. “He found that every boat took up to 18 sharks per trip. It was a massacre, more than 3,000 sharks per season,” said David Dau, a fisherman who, back then, would kill every shark he caught. From that moment on, without any support and using his experience fishing for trout, dorado and surubí, which involves the practice of returning fish back to the water, Dau decided to take on a colossal task: “I set out to change fishermen’s perspective. Sharks are a beautiful fish, perfect; why do they have to die?” he asked. Today, some 150 sport fishers participate in a project called Conserving Sharks in Argentina, which helps install small plastic devices in the dorsal fins of captured sharks. The devices have identification numbers that allow researchers to collect information about sharks’ migratory behavior and to develop better conservation strategies for them. Eleven species threatened with extinction The southwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, known as the ASO and comprising the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

