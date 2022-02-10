Indonesian government says no to reclassifying oil palm estates as forests

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government says it has no plans to reclassify oil palms as a forest crop rather than an agricultural one, following a controversial proposal made by the country’s leading forestry university. “Based on regulations, historical value, academic studies, public discourse and practices [on the ground], oil palms are clearly not a forest crop and the government hasn’t had a plan yet to revise those regulations,” Agus Justianto, the director-general of sustainable forest management at the environment ministry, said in a press release. Researchers from the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB) have been pushing to allow palm oil companies to plant in forest areas — something they’re currently prohibited from doing — since 2018. The proposal, led by Yanto Santosa, a professor of forestry at IPB who is controversial within the academic community for his views in support of the palm oil industry, aims to do that by classifying oil palms as a forest crop. The proposal recently sparked fresh debate as the draft of the proposal circulated in the public. If it had been accepted by the government, existing plantations counted would have counted as forest, while the establishment of new ones would be considered reforestation. Agus said the environment ministry recognized that the unfettered and illegal expansion of oil palm plantations into forest areas had created myriad ecological, hydrological, legal and social problems that needed to be resolved. Among the problems associated with oil palm expansion into forest and its monoculture system are loss of biodiversity,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

