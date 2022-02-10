The engineers battling to stop global warming ruining roads

From BBC
Australia’s floods of 2010-11 spread devastation and damage across Queensland, with 33 people losing their lives and causing billions in losses across the state. The floods also damaged 19,000km of roads, including those needed for emergency and delivery vehicles.
It was a stark lesson in the importance of weather-proofing Queensland’s most vulnerable roads, to ensure that future flooding would lead to fewer people being cut off.
Since then, Queensland has been using a process called foamed bitumen stabilisation. This injects small amounts of air and cold water into hot bitumen, the sticky dark substance typically used for road surfaces.
The bitumen then expands and forms a water-resistant layer. The result is a stronger yet flexible road surface or pavement that is better able to withstand flooding.
“This was actually tried and tested on Queensland’s roads during Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017,” says Caroline Evans, chair of the climate change and road network resilience committee for the World Road Association (PIARC).
“When the waters receded the pavements were still intact, so they didn’t need to be fully rehabilitated afterwards.”
Foam bitumen stabilisation has also been applied to other roads as part of Queensland’s move to makes its roads more flood-resistant, and is proving more cost-effective than traditional asphalt.
Queensland faces considerable challenges as it has the longest state-controlled road network of any Australian state or territory with over 33,300km of roads. So far it has built 1,000km of foamed bitumen road surfaces and is “continuing to develop foamed bitumen techniques”, according