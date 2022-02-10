UK must move faster to insulate homes – climate chief

From BBC
The UK must do more to insulate the country’s draughty homes, warns Britain’s climate change chief.
Chris Stark, head of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, told the BBC he rates government policy on insulation as “very poor”.
Insulation, together with renewable power, is the way out of the current energy crisis, he says.
Two-thirds of homes, or 19 million, need better insulation, according to government data.
That raises an obvious question: if it is such a good idea, why aren’t we all doing it?
The key issue is the cost.
Britain is frequently described as having some of the oldest and least energy efficient housing in Europe. Retrofitting – adding insulation to existing homes – can be very expensive and Mr Stark says the government isn’t doing enough to help fund this costly work.
The government needs to provide “a sharper incentive for most people to make these investments in improving the energy efficiency of the home that they live in,” he told BBC News.
Rob Jones’ four-bed Edwardian family home in Rusholme, Manchester illustrates the challenges.
When he moved, it had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of “E”, putting it amongst the least energy efficient homes nationwide.
The government estimates that 19 million of the UK’s 29 million homes are on the bottom rungs of the Energy Performance rankings with a rating of “D” or below.
Lifting Rob’s home into the “B” category meant improving