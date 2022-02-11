A mayor in the Philippines took on a mine, and lost her job over it

PALAWAN, Philippines — Halfway through a one-year suspension without pay, Mary Jean Feliciano, the elected mayor of Brooke’s Point on the Philippine island of Palawan, is unbowed. Feliciano says her decision to storm, shut down and demolish a mining site — the dramatic acts that led to her suspension — was motivated by her desire to protect the forest and uphold the welfare of the farmers, fishers and Indigenous peoples who elected her. In May 2017, villagers on the municipality’s outskirts reported to Feliciano that for months they had been waking to the sound of chainsaws and the crashing of towering trees from a mining concession in the mountains. Feliniano called out the local police and twice attempted to gain access to the site of the tree cutting, but was blocked by barbed-wire fences and armed private security guards. On her third attempt, on May 13, Feliciano, along with the police and a crowd of hundreds of townspeople, finally succeeded. But it was too late to save thousands of trees. The 33 watersheds within Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape (MMPL) — mostly within the towns of Brooke’s Point and Rizal – are extremely valuable to the lowland agricultural economy in the area. Image courtesy of MMPL Office. By the time the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a stoppage order on May 19, 2017, Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) had already cleared around 20 hectares (50 acres), cutting some 7,000 trees within the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape, a protected area that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

