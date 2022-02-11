Scientists’ secret weapon to monitor the Southern Ocean? Elephant seals

At the start of each year, southern elephant seals living on Kerguelen Island above Antarctica shed the thick mat of their winter fur, while growing in a fresh layer of skin and hair. Once this new hair is in place, scientists choose some of the seals on which to affix funny-looking electric boxes adorned with antennae. When the elephant seals (Mirounga leonina) dive into the icy waters of the Southern Ocean to hunt, the electric boxes gather an assortment of information about the marine environment, from water temperature to salinity to oxygen levels. In near-real-time, the devices transmit this information to satellites thousands of miles above the planet, which beam it back down to Earth to appear on scientists’ computer screens. Clive McMahon, an Antarctic ecologist at the University of Tasmania in Australia, says elephant seals are playing an essential role in understanding the changing dynamics of the Southern Ocean, also known as the Antarctic Ocean, due to human-induced climate change. The scientists found that the data-logging devices are not having any negative impacts on the elephant seals. Image by Clive McMahon / Sydney Institute of Marine Science. “If we know what’s happening in the High Antarctic Ocean, we have a much better grasp of global climate processes,” he said in a statement. “Obtaining high latitude observations is critical. Elephant seals can dive up to 2000 meters [6,600 feet] and have the fantastic ability to access platforms like coastal shelves that other platforms are unable to easily reach.” The Southern…This article was originally published on Mongabay

