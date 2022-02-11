Seychelles embraces transparency in fisheries, but gaps in data and action remain

With hooks, nets and lines, industrial fishing vessels stream into the waters around the Seychelles every year, looking for a fish known as “blue gold”: tuna. The most sought-after tuna is the yellowfin tuna, but fishers also catch big-eye tuna, skipjack tuna, and swordfish. The fishing industry fortifies the Seychelles’ economy. In 2019, the small East African archipelago nation exported about 6,600 metric tons of fish and crustaceans, which brought more than $13 million into the country, according to a local news report. Fisheries is the second most important sector after tourism in the Seychelles, contributing to 20% of the GDP and employing 17% of the population, according to the World Bank. Yet conservationists have long been sounding the alarm that fish stocks, particularly yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares), are overharvested. In an effort to address overfishing, the Seychelles made a decision in 2017 to join the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI), an enterprise born out of global discussions about how to deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the waters around Africa, particularly by commercial fleets operated by foreign nations. While FiTI is still in its infancy, the initiative has set an ambitious goal of making fisheries more transparent and sustainable. The Seychelles was one of the first countries to join, along with the northwest African nation of Mauritania. Philippe Michaud, a consultant at the Seychelles’ ministry of fisheries, said the country joined FiTI because doing so aligned with the government’s implementation of the “Blue Economy,” a national initiative…This article was originally published on Mongabay

