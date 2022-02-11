Winds of change: Detecting species from airborne DNA just got real

Environmental DNA has changed the way conservationists monitor biodiversity. By sequencing the genetic material found in water and soil samples, scientists can study entire ecosystems or detect rare animals too elusive to track using traditional methods. Teams have used environmental DNA, or eDNA, to inventory everything from viruses and bacteria to plants and animals, from the slopes of Mount Everest to the depths of the ocean. Now, new research is opening up even greater possibilities. Several separate research groups have shown recently that eDNA can be extracted from thin air to identify nearby plants and animals. This approach is potentially a valuable new tool for monitoring the terrestrial environment, the researchers say. Airborne DNA could be used to detect rare and endangered species and to track shifts in the makeup of species assemblages due to climate change. It could also provide early warning of invading species moving into novel environments and might even be a handy way of sleuthing wildlife trafficking. “The non-invasive nature of this approach makes it particularly valuable for observing vulnerable or endangered species as well as those in hard-to-reach environments, such as caves and burrows,” Elizabeth Clare, a biologist at York University in Canada who led one of the research groups, said in a statement. The animals “do not have to be visible for us to know they are in the area if we can pick up traces of their DNA, literally out of thin air.” As organisms move through their environment, they shed genetic fingerprints…This article was originally published on Mongabay

