As Australia faces new fire reality, forest restoration tactics reevaluated

For eight months, between July 2019 and March 2020, fires tore through forests in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), the three states that comprise Australia's eastern seaboard. Now dubbed the "Black Summer," many of these blazes were vast. One, the Gospers Mountain fire west of Sydney, burned more than 510,000 hectares (1.26 million acres), the largest forest fire ever recorded in Australia. The full scope of damage nationwide wasn't known until late in 2021, when a study published in Nature Communications calculated the total area burned during the Black Summer at 24 million hectares (59 million acres), an area roughly equal to the terrestrial U.K. The study also confirmed that these wildfires fit a climate change-driven trend of larger fires and worsening fire weather characterized by hotter, drier and windier conditions. Forecasts indicate that trend will only worsen. The Gospers Mountain fire in New South Wales burned more than 510,000 ha (1.26 million acres) making it the largest forest fire ever recorded in Australia. Image via Meganesia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). With the catastrophic fires still fresh in the collective memory, Australians are now embarking on multiple reforestation initiatives. The federal government has committed A$200 million ($144 million) to aid native wildlife and habitat recovery. But many tough questions are being asked how this can best be done, and whether or not certain native plant species can adapt to withstand the frequency and ferocity of future bushfires equivalent to or worse than the Black Summer.

