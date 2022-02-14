Indonesia to tighten regulation of tuna harvest in bid for sustainability

JAKARTA — Indonesia is pushing for a nationwide harvest strategy for its world-leading tropical tuna fishery, in an effort to protect the country’s wild stock. Indonesia’s annual tuna catch is largest of any country. Since 2018, the government has applied an interim harvest strategy that consists of, among others, harvest control rules and monitoring for skipjack (Katsuwonus pelamis), bigeye (Thunnus obesus) and yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) in its three fishery management areas (WPP). But the country’s fisheries ministry said recently that having a specific nationwide harvest strategy would be crucial for protecting the country’s wild stock. The planned tuna harvest strategy will also help the government’s ongoing push to achieve sustainability certification for its fisheries and subsequently open them to the growing global demand for eco-labeled seafood. Much of Indonesia’s tuna catch depends on the country’s small-scale handline fishers, according to the ministry. “The certification underpins the access of Indonesian tuna products to the global market,” Trian Yunanda, the director of fish resource management at the ministry, said in a statement. Handline fishermen offload three days’ worth of tuna catch from a boat at the port in Labuhan Lombok in Indonesia. Image by Melati Kaye. The global tuna fishery is valued at more than $40 billion annually, with Indonesia at the top of the list. The country caught an average of more than 628,000 metric tons of the fish between 2012 and 2018, according to government data. Some observers have welcomed the proposed establishment of a nationwide tuna harvest strategy.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

