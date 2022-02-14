John Deere and Brazilian bank team up to equip farmers deforesting the Amazon

Farmers in Brazil with a history of deforesting the Amazon have somehow been allowed to receive government-subsidized loans to buy tractors and other equipment to use on their blacklisted farms, an investigation has found. The loans were granted by the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), through a program aimed at fostering agriculture and livestock. The program is run by John Deere Bank, through which the farmers can buy equipment from the manufacturer of the same name. In all, BNDES and John Deere granted 28.6 million reais ($5.4 million) in loans to five farmers who had embargoes issued against them for deforestation by IBAMA, Brazil’s federal environmental protection agency. A resolution by Brazil’s Central Bank bars embargoed farms in the Amazon from accessing credit, but a loophole allows their owners to obtain loans for other farms. This opens the way for maneuvering by so-called ruralists, who declare that the equipment will be used in a legal location, but then use it on lands where it would be banned by IBAMA. An investigation by Repórter Brasil shows that, in some cases, the farmers don’t even bother using this subterfuge; in these cases, the loans are approved in municipalities where the applicant has only one property, which happens to be embargoed. A loophole in Central Bank regulations allows environmental violators to purchase John Deere tractorsand other farm equipment. Image by Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. Repórter Brasil developed a map of the properties in question, based on the Forests and Finance data platform, which also shows loans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

