Rocket part on crash course with Moon 'not from Elon Musk's SpaceX'

Data analyst Bill Gray identified the object as a Falcon 9 booster from a 2015 launch by billionaire Elon Musk’s space exploration programme SpaceX. It was subsequently reported by journalist Eric Berger. Mr Musk’s company ultimately aims to get humans living on other planets.

But now Mr Gray says he made an error and instead he believes it is a rocket launched in October 2014 as part of China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission that sent a small spacecraft to the Moon.