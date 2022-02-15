Could abandoning protections save South African abalone?

For the past 30 years, soaring demand from East Asia has fueled massive poaching of a South African abalone, Haliotis midae, reducing the mollusk’s population to a fraction of its former abundance. A new report suggests that legalizing this overexploitation may be the only way to save the species from going extinct and curb the violent crime surrounding the trade. The report’s authors project that abandoning conventional anti-poaching measures and allowing poachers to deplete abalone populations to levels at which harvesting it would no longer be profitable would likely lead to a short-term surge in poaching. Ultimately, however, it could open up opportunities for the government to create legal income streams for coastal communities. H. midae, a large sea snail locally known as perlemoen (from the Dutch for “mother-of-pearl”), is one of five species of abalone found in shallow reefs along South Africa’s western and eastern coasts, and the only one harvested commercially. Scientists projected abalone populations would collapse years ago due to harvesting far in excess of the species’ natural reproduction rate. It has proven more resilient than expected, but according to report co-author and freelance journalist Kimon de Greef, it can’t hold out against massive exploitation forever: “There are biological limits on how much exploitation can occur before something does go extinct.” Wild harvesting of abalone without a permit is illegal under South African law. But data for the period between 2000 and 2016, collected by the wildlife monitoring network TRAFFIC, show soaring imports of the mollusk into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

