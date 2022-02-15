Giant anteaters lead biodiversity resurgence in Argentina’s Iberá

In 2007, scientists at the Conservation Land Trust, now known as the Rewilding Foundation, released a giant anteater couple into the wild as part of a new reintroduction program. While watching the animals, which they called Ivotí Pora and Preto, disappear into the forest of Argentina’s greater Iberá reserve — comprising Iberá National Park and Iberá Provincial Park — the scientists couldn’t help but feel concerned. These were the first giant anteaters (Myrmecophaga tridactyla) they had released. Despite having prepared the animals for months, exposing them to wildlife was an unknown challenge at this point. Would the couple survive? Ivotí Pora (meaning “beautiful flower” in the Guaraní language) was the first anteater to enter the program. For more than two years, a family had been raising it as a pet in their house. They didn’t know it was illegal to raise anteaters domestically. When they learned of the project, they donated it to the team of biologists and veterinarians working on reintroducing the species in the province of Corrientes, where it had gone extinct. “When we got her, we didn’t know if she was going to adapt,” said Alicia Delgado, who is responsible for the rescue center run by the Rewilding Foundation. Fourteen years have passed since then, and today, the foundation is much more certain about what it takes to be successful. The giant anteater disappeared from Iberá in the 1960s. Image courtesy of the Rewilding Foundation. In 2005, two years before Ivotí and Preto were set free, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

