How 8 million trees were brought down in one winter

From BBC
It is the untold story of the winter storms. More than eight million trees have been brought down and many are now threatened by another two named storms bearing down on Britain.
Forest managers warn that already “catastrophic” damage will be made worse by Storms Dudley and Eunice.
There are warnings that the heating climate is making our weather more severe and unpredictable, and that management and planting strategies must adapt more quickly.
Forest ranger Richard Tanner says that he’s never seen a real battlefield, but the west shore of Lake Windermere now reminds him of photographs he has seen.
“It looks like someone’s set off a bomb.”
All around are the giant root plates of fallen trees, some the size of caravans, studded with rocks torn from the earth.
“There’s three tonnes of tree and then five or six tonnes of earth maybe. And that’s all got to be dealt with. We’ve lost thousands and thousands of trees just on this one property.”
Mr Tanner has looked after the South Lakes property of the National Trust for a decade, which includes the crested beech at Wray Castle. It was a champion, with the biggest girth in Britain and Ireland. “But Arwen’s 90mph winds were too much.”
We head south to the other end of Lake Windermere, and Great Knott Wood. In November 2021 Storm Arwen knocked down over a third of it in one night, including dozens of ancient oaks and yew trees. It’s still too dangerous to allow the public back in