In Canada, Indigenous communities and scientists collaborate on marine research

COLCHESTER COUNTY, Canada — Standing on the snow-covered banks of the Shubenacadie River in Canada's easternmost province, Nova Scotia, Alanna Sylbiloy tosses a wire trap into the icy water flowing past, in search of a small fish known as a tomcod. Atlantic tomcod (Microgadus tomcod) — or punamu in the language of the Mi'kmaq, the Indigenous people of the region — are an unassuming fish. They're an indifferent swimmer, 15 centimeters (6 inches) long at most, and sometimes white, appropriate for a species also called "frostfish" because they travel upriver to spawn in January. They're also sometimes the same mottled brown as the blocks of ice Syliboy points to on the banks of the river that ebbs and flows to the rhythm of the world's highest tides in the nearby Bay of Fundy. Alanna Syliboy shakes ice out of a trap before throwing it back in the river, in order to trap tomcod. Image courtesy of Moira Donovan. But the species is significant in one way, Syliboy tells Mongabay. "This fish is a historical fish for our people. It kept us alive for thousands of years; they are the staple fish and they come right up to our river." After half an hour, Syliboy braces herself against the bank and begins hauling the trap out of the water. If there are fish inside, she'll perform a quick surgery to implant a tag, which will allow the fish to be tracked with acoustic receivers placed throughout this watershed.

