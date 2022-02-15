New photo guide is most comprehensive yet on Sri Lanka’s amphibians

COLOMBO — To study the feeding patterns of frog-biting mosquitoes, scientist Priyanka de Silva of the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka had to identify both the mosquitoes and the frogs involved. Her team collected more than a thousand of the mosquitoes, which they could identify at leisure. But identifying the frogs proved a challenge due to the lack of an updated and simple field guide on Sri Lanka’s amphibians. De Silva and other herpetologists, under a team led by Dilan Chathuranga, wanted to have a key to the identification of amphibians, so they pored through the relevant literature and mentioned their research requirement to Anslem de Silva, the elder statesman of Sri Lanka’s herpetology community. Anslem de Silva, a former co-chair of the IUCN’s Amphibian Specialist Group, has to date produced at least 12 field guides on reptiles and amphibians. In compiling a new field guide with Chathuranga, he also invited Kanishka Ukuwela from Rajarata University to become part of the endeavor. After a lot of work, much of it amid the challenges of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns, the team produced their field guide: A photographic field guide to the amphibians of Sri Lanka, published by John Beaufoy Publishing. Cover page of the new guide on amphibians of Sri Lanka. The guide features all the known living amphibian species found on the island. Image courtesy of John Beaufoy Publishing. New field guide Sri Lanka is a global amphibian hotspot; at the time of compiling the guide, there were a known…This article was originally published on Mongabay

