Field school teaches young Indigenous Indonesians how to care for their forests

PEKALOBEAN, Indonesia — Haeriah is a young homemaker and a member of the Marena Indigenous community on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Although she’s lived all her life near her community’s ancestral forest, Haeriah, like many others around her age, didn’t learn about the forest growing up because for several generations her community didn’t control it. That began to change in 2013, when Indonesia’s Constitutional Court amended a 1999 forestry law that had classified customary forests as state-owned, laying the groundwork for the return of those forests back to Indigenous communities who had historically managed them. It took several more years of petitioning the government, but in 2017, the Marena were one of nine Indigenous communities that had their management rights to their customary forest restored. The Marena have lived in and around the forest for countless generations, learning how to harvest its resources and cultivate agricultural products. Now, Haeriah and other members of her generation are learning about her people’s traditional knowledge of the forest through a field school program that seeks to make up for the gaps caused by all those lost years. Customary forests are now managed independently by the community, by a group of 20 people selected from the population living around the forest. Image by Wahyu Chandra/Mongabay Indonesia. Haeriah said the field school taught her about the reason behind many of her community’s customs and rituals. “From the field school, I could learn about our traditional ways. For example, when we are planting shallots [in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

