Natural History Museum confirms stick insect is male and female

From BBC
A pet stick insect surprised its owner when she noticed it was half male and half female – known as a gynandromorph.
Charlie, a green bean stick insect, showed its true colours after it shed its skin at home in Suffolk to reveal the bright green body of a female and brown wings of a male.
Experts at the Natural History Museum confirmed it was the “first reported gynandromorph” in that species.
Charlie was also a “particularly impressive specimen”, they said.
Owner Lauren Garfield has donated her pet to the museum in London for scientific research.
Charlie, a Diapherodes gigantea, originally looked just like the other stick insects Mrs Garfield keeps and breeds at her home in Waldringfield.
Stick insects moult several times and when Charlie shed its skin, everyone began to notice the unusual creature.
Mrs Garfield’s photos of it, with its half bright green female body, together with the brown wings of a male, were spotted by Felixstowe Radio after she wrote a “weird post alert” on her Facebook page about her stick insect.
She told the BBC: “I don’t usually get attached to the stick insects, but Charlie is different.”
Her said her son was so excited, she took the stick insect into school to show to the other children.
Mrs Garfield then got in touch with Paul Brock, an insect expert at the Natural History Museum, and after exchanging photographs, she agreed to carefully post Charlie to them to be examined.
