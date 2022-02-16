Podcast: Defending New Guinea’s forests with birds-of-paradise and ecotourism

The third episode in the New Guinea series of Mongabay Explores covers the island’s unique birds-of-paradise, and their symbolism as ambassadors for both the island’s beautiful landscape, and also the culture of the people who live there: Listen here: The provinces of Papua and West Papua contain roughly half of Indonesia’s remaining tropical forests. Comprised of many remote villages separated by an extreme topography, the land is mostly undeveloped, which has attracted the attention of extractive industries as well as infrastructure development from the central Indonesian government. Yet much of this kind of development in Indonesia has ended up degrading tropical rainforests and the livelihoods of local and Indigenous communities. Tanah Papua (or “the land of Papua”) can fairly be described as paradise. Potentially, it could develop an economy centered around protecting its forests through conservation efforts powered by ecotourism. This week on Mongabay Explores, we speak with Bustar Maitar, founder and CEO of the EcoNusa Foundation, which advocates for sustainable and equitable management of natural resources. Bustar says ecotourism can be the future of economic development in eastern Indonesia. Portrait size close view of the lesser bird-of-paradise on a branch seen from behind. Greenpeace / Takeshi Mizukoshi In addition to ecotourism and developing independent and renewable energy sources, Bustar sees greater potential for the local and Indigenous inhabitants to create income streams by maximizing commodities they already produce sustainably. The birds-of-paradise endemic to New Guinea, which ornithologist Edwin Scholes describes as “an evolutionary and biodiversity treasure,” were chosen by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

