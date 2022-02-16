Study suggests tropical forests can regenerate naturally — if we let them

Tropical rainforests are more resilient than previously thought, a new study shows, with a high capacity for natural regeneration in areas that are only slightly degraded adjacent to patches of native vegetation. In the space of less than 20 years, these patches of secondary forest can regain important characteristics and functions of the original forest, such as soil fertility and a significant amount of carbon stock. But enabling this low-cost regeneration and supporting restoration and conservation projects requires three things: understanding each area’s different characteristics; halting the deforestation; and keeping nearby healthy primary forests standing. These were the conclusions of the unprecedented study carried out by 2ndFOR, a collaborative research network focusing on secondary forests, which involves more than 100 scientists in 18 countries. The study was published at the end of 2021 in the journal Science. A regenerating area of the Amazon Rainforest in the municipality of Tefé, Amazonas state. Image courtesy of Frans Bongers. The study developed by the international group, which includes Brazilian scientists, was innovative because of the two main characteristics of its investigative strategy. The first was an approach seeking to understand the development of each forest function and the relationships between these attributes over the recovery period. Most previous observations had focused on recuperation of one specific ecosystem service or other, such as carbon sequestration, biodiversity or soil improvement. The second characteristic was the study’s breadth. Previous projects had focused on specific individual locations, while the 2ndFOR study used a database including dry and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

