The chimp doctor will see you now: Medicating apes boost the case for conservation

When Alessandra Mascaro first recorded a video of a chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes troglodytes) catching something in the air, putting it in its mouth, and then putting it on the wound of another chimp, she and her colleagues had to watch the footage multiple times to make sense of it. At the time, in November 2019, Mascaro was a volunteer for the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project in Gabon’s Loango National Park, and no one on her team had ever seen anything like it. “At the moment I didn’t realize what was going on, but I noticed that there was something very cool because other chimpanzees came to observe,” Mascaro told Mongabay over video call. “This is the way [chimps] learn behavior.” Mascaro felt that she was watching something like a “chimp doctor” at work, much like how humans go to doctors when they’re sick. She added that if this was the case, then it would illustrate that humans aren’t as unique as we may think. But there were still unanswered questions: Was this just a one-time thing? And what was it that the chimp had caught from the air and applied to the wound? The team only had to wait one week before they saw it happen again. Mascaro said she was closely observing another chimp with an injury. The chimp, which the researchers had named Freddy, appeared to catch something on a branch, put it in his mouth and then reapplied it to his wound three times. After these two incidents, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

