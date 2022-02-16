‘There’s hope’ for North Atlantic right whales: Q&A with filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza

Midway through a recent documentary called Last of the Right Whales, we get a drone’s-eye view of half a dozen jet-black right whales cuddling and caressing while lolling in an amorphous orb on the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean. The tender idyll of the scene comes through the moment the whales appear onscreen. To the strains of a heart-tugging score composed by Deanna H. Choi, we surface from the film’s immersion in the dire situation these animals face to catch a glimpse of this “surface-active group.” The behavior is part mating ritual, part social break from a life that’s otherwise fairly solitary. “It was the most surreal experience,” HitPlay Productions’ Nadine Pequeneza, the film’s director, told Mongabay. The right whale’s dwindling numbers suggest that the film’s title is not hyperbolic. Only 336 Eubalaena glacialis remain, according to the latest estimate. (Their southern cousins, Eubalaena australis, are faring better.) The reasons for the animal’s decades-long slide toward extinction are legion and complex. It’s a maelstrom in which climate change-induced warming oceans have likely shifted the range of tiny copepods (their favorite prey), and the hangover from relentless whaling through the 1930s has no doubt also played a role. A North Atlantic right whale mother with her calf. Image by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, under NOAA research permit via Flickr. But the contemporary demise of the right whale in the North Atlantic boils down to a two-pronged assault on the species: ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. Studies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

