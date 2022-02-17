Belize shows how fishers and researchers can collaborate to protect sharks

When marine ecologist Katie Flowers first started conducting research at Glovers Reef Marine Reserve, a marine protected area (MPA) in Belize, she found a thriving population of Caribbean reef sharks. Then, about six years ago, shark numbers started to plummet across the MPA. “We weren’t exactly expecting them to decline,” Flowers of Florida International University told Mongabay. “In fact, this was a study site for my Ph.D. [that] I was using as an allocation where there were a lot of sharks.” In a new paper, Flowers and colleagues suggest that Caribbean reef sharks (Carcharhinus perezi) at Glovers Reef Marine Reserve — an MPA of 35,067 hectares (86,652 acres) — experienced a decline during a study period that spanned from 2009 to 2019. The researchers theorized that this had something to do with the legal shark fishing that had been permitted on the edges of the MPA since 2016. “We know that the sharks are using the edge [of the MPA],” Flowers said. “They don’t really care about the boundaries of the MPA. They’re moving in and out.” Even before the paper was published, study co-author and shark expert Demian Chapman and colleagues started sharing data with the Belize Fisheries Department to illustrate the potential fishing issue. Glovers Reef in Belize. Image by Katie Flowers. Beverley Wade, who once worked as an administrator for the Belize Fisheries Department but is now the director of fisheries, told Mongabay the information was “well received” by both the government and the fishing community. She brought the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

