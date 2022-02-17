Indigenous Comcáac turtle group saves sea turtles in Mexico’s Gulf of California

Mayra Estrella’s father always spoke to her about sea turtles. Growing up, she remembers hearing stories linking a pair of turtles to the very existence of the Comcáac people, the Indigenous people of which she and her father belong. “We are connected to them in some way,” says Mayra Estrella, alluding to her ancestors’ worldview. “We are more tied to the leatherback sea turtle, but we are also connected to the green sea turtle, which, according to our stories, formed the Earth.” Mayra Estrella is now 39 years old and has dedicated 23 years to working with these reptiles or marine chelonians, earning her the affectionate name “turtle mom” among her colleagues and the people in her community of El Desemboque de los Seris. In Seri, the language of the Comcáac people, Mayra Estrella’s name is Haxöl Iihom. However, they adopted the name “turtle mom” after seeing the love she has for the little animals that leave the nesting pen in the turtle camp located between the desert and the sea in the municipality of Pitiquito, Sonora, in northwestern Mexico. Mayra Estrella, the “turtle mom” of El Desemboque de los Seris. Photo by Gerardo López. This camp was created to ensure the survival of turtles in oceans, not only because they are seriously threatened, but also because of what they represent for the Comcáac people. Because of this, Mayra Estrella and a group of 20 others in her community, including family and friends, are working to protect female turtles and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay