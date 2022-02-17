Sierra Leone lawsuit against diamond mine runs up against corporate opacity

MAKENI, Sierra Leone — Residents of Koidu, in northeastern Sierra Leone, are pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the operators of a diamond mine they say has dumped toxic mine waste, damaged homes, and cost many their livelihoods. On Feb. 17, three black-suited lawyers representing the Marginalized Affected Property Owners (MAPO) entered the stately High Court building in Makeni, three hours outside Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown. They had come to argue that Octea Ltd., its subsidiaries, and company executives are responsible for serious social and environmental harm in Kono district. It was the second hearing of the case in little more than a week, and the latest in a much longer series of defensive legal maneuvers by the mining company’s owners. Among the plaintiffs in the case is Sia Jannet Bayo, who alleges the mining company damaged her house, polluted her family’s water supply, harmed her health, and broke resettlement agreements. “We used to farm and live in peace, but now our lands and water sources are poisoned and covered in rubble. Our homes are shaken by explosives every day,” she told Mongabay. Diamonds were first discovered in this area in the 1930s, and Kono remains the most important diamond-producing district in Sierra Leone. In addition to formal and artisanal diamond mining, Kono’s inhabitants grow rice, cassava, palm oil, and coffee. The issue between the mining company and the residents of the communities of Saquee, Sokogbeh, Sowaray, New Sembehun and Manjamadu in Kono district dates back to 2010, when another diamond…This article was originally published on Mongabay

