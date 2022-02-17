WCS: Conservation in the DRC needs Indigenous values and a paradigm shift (commentary)

The Batwa Indigenous peoples lived in the Kahuzi-Biega forests of present-day Democratic Republic of Congo for centuries before Belgian colonial rule imposed formal change in 1937 with the establishment of the Zoological and Forest Reserve of Mount Kahuzi. The Batwa were never consulted nor compensated as the legal status of their ancestral lands changed. Colonial powers entered into treaty relations with other ethnic groups but not with Batwa, Efe, and Mbuti Indigenous peoples, whom they considered primitive. To the Belgians, the Batwa nomadic way of life was deemed unviable and incapable of protecting nature. Their ancestral lands were therefore considered vacant and thus open to appropriation and displacement in order to generate profit for a colonial extractive economy around rubber and other forest products. This conflict between state, non-Indigenous actors, various other interests and the recognition of the rights and land tenure claimed by Indigenous peoples continues to this day. The lowly caste status assigned to the Batwa and other forest peoples on account of their descent and livelihoods has ironically been juxtaposed against the acknowledgement that they are premiers citoyens, or first inhabitants, of Congo. Landscape image of Kahuzi Biega National Park. Image courtesy of WCS. Some people believe that protected areas and human rights are an anathema to each other. However, we can and must build models that respect Indigenous governance and management. A protected area cannot exist without recognizing the deep inter-connection between forests and the cultural identities of Indigenous peoples. With this recognition we can build…This article was originally published on Mongabay

