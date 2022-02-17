When Indonesia retook land from developers, it gave them a solid case to sue

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has opened itself up to litigation by unilaterally revoking hundreds of permits for logging concessions, plantations and mines, according to environmental law experts. The revocations were ordered in early January by President Joko Widodo, and include permits issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry for 192 logging, plantation, mining and ecotourism operations, totaling 3.13 million hectares (7.73 million acres). The government didn’t cite any environmental justification for the revocations; instead, it accused the concession holders of not moving quickly enough to exploit the resources granted to them. Regardless of the justification, the government’s one-sided move gives the companies a solid legal standing to sue to get the permits back, said Grita Anindarini, a program director at the Indonesian Center for Environmental Law (ICEL). “That’s what likely to happen: [the environment ministry] being sued at the state administrative court,” she told Mongabay. Syahrul Fitra, a forest campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia, echoed Grita’s view. “I’m not sure that the companies will just accept [the revocation] just like that,” he told Mongabay. Grita and Syahrul said the legal challenges to come might be similar to those brought against local governments in Indonesia’s West Papua province. There, two district heads have been sued by palm oil companies for revoking their permits. A crucial difference between those cases and the presidentially ordered revocation, however, is that the West Papua permits were scrapped on the basis of an audit that found myriad violations committed by the concession holders. That has strengthened the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

