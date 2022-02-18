A shot to the gut: American eagles poisoned by lead from bullets

Eagles, regarded by some as a symbol for American freedom, are being poisoned by lead from ammunition. Scientists sampled the blood from 1,210 living and dead bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) and golden eagles (Aquila chrysaetos) across 38 U.S. states over eight years. Nearly half of all the sampled birds showed evidence of repeated lead exposure, according to a newly published study in the journal Science. How does lead getting into the eagles? Mostly from bullets — but eagles aren’t directly in the crosshairs. Rather, they ingest the lead bullets when they eat the remains of animals killed by hunters. Hunters often do what’s known as field dressing of their game, slicing off the choice cuts of meat and leaving the entrails (organs and viscera) behind. The explosion from a shotgun shell can lodge dozens of small lead balls inside these internal animal parts, giving scavengers a dose of lead with their meal. A golden eagle eats the remains of an animal. Eagles rely on scavenging more during the winter months. Photo by Jarkko Järvinen via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 A 12-gauge shotgun shell (left) and the small lead balls inside the hunting cartridge that spread in an animal’s body upon impact with the bulle (right). Images by Wikidudeman and Lamiot via Wikimedia, Public Domain. Lead poisoning, the researchers found, is causing population growth rates to slow by 3.8% for bald eagles and 0.8% for golden eagles, annually. “This new study is the first to show population-level consequences from lead poisoning to these majestic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

