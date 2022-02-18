Brazil agrochemical bill nears passage in Bolsonaro’s ‘agenda of death’

Brazil’s lower house of congress has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would loosen regulations for the use of pesticides, raising concerns that approval in the Senate would unleash further environmental damage in one of the world’s largest agricultural powerhouses. The Safer Food Bill is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture as a way to “modernize the registration process of pesticides,” allowing producers to be more competitive and lowering food prices for consumers. If approved by the Senate, it would supersede a 1989 law governing the use of agrochemicals and change the rules of their production, sale and distribution. In practice, the new registration process would give the Ministry of Agriculture the sole responsibility to approve agrochemicals, cutting out the National Health Surveillance Agency, Anvisa, and the environmental protection agency, IBAMA, from the decision-making process. “It’s dangerous to give the Ministry of Agriculture this power,” Marina Lacôrte, a spokesperson for Greenpeace, told Mongabay in a phone call. “[Brazil] has never had representatives in the Ministry of Agriculture that have a diverse vision of agriculture. It’s always people that have a conflict of interests. They’re just interested in expanding agribusiness.” Heavy equipment found at an illegal mining site in the Amazon during Operation Green Brazil, a 2019 government-led initiative to combat fires and environmental crimes. Environmental and Indigenous organizations fear illegal mining will increase if a slate of proposed bill is passed. Image courtesy of Agência Brasil. Victor Pelaez, a professor of economics at the University of Paraná, said the prevailing 1989…This article was originally published on Mongabay

