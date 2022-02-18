Climate change: Covid shutdown linked to record rainfall in China

From BBC
Scientists say that a rapid drop in emissions because of Covid played a key role in record rainfall in China in 2020.
The decline in greenhouse gases and small particles called aerosols caused atmospheric changes that intensified the downpours.
Hundreds of people died and millions more were evacuated during a summer of record rainfall.
But long-term cuts in emissions are unlikely to trigger similar events.
Many parts of eastern China experienced severe flooding in June and July in 2020. The researchers say the reductions in emissions contributed about one third of the extreme summer rain.
The Yangtze river saw the heaviest rainfall since 1961, with a 79% increase in June and July compared to the average for the period over the previous 41 years.
A number of scientific studies have looked at what caused the flooding events, some pointing to the extreme conditions in the Indian Ocean.
Now an international team has put forward a new theory. They argue that the abrupt reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases and aerosols, caused by shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, was a key cause of the intense downpours.
In their study the authors show that over the past four decades summer rainfall over eastern and central China has decreased significantly due to the increase in the number of aerosols in the atmosphere.
These particles, often associated with the