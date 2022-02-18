In Nepal, a messy breakup with hybrid seeds is good news for organic farming

KAVREPALANCHOK, Nepal — Ram Shrestha is spraying pesticide on his potato plants next to a paved road. The cracked earth seems lifeless here in this part of Kavrepalanchok district, a couple of hours’ drive east of Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. Since 2004, farmers here and elsewhere in Nepal have sown hybrid seeds distributed by Monsanto, and increasingly from producers in neighboring India and China. They’ve also had to use more chemical fertilizers and pesticides in the process — something that critics of hybrid and genetically modified seeds, also known as GMO seeds, say is common where these varieties of crops are cultivated. “I know it’s bad to use it,” Ram says, “but if I don’t spray, there won’t be any potatoes at all.” Ram Shrestha is spraying pesticides on some potato plants in Nepal’s Kavre-district. Image by Jonas Gratzer for Mongabay. This preference for hybrids may be slowly changing among Nepali farmers. An outcry in 2011 over a plan to subsidize distribution of Monsanto hybrid This preference for hybrids may be slowly changing among Nepali farmers. An outcry in 2011 over a plan to subsidize distribution of Monsanto hybrid seeds in three districts, including Kavrepalanchok, or Kavre, as it’s more commonly known, has seen the company lose ground to competitors. At the same time, more Nepali farmers and consumers are realizing the importance of growing organic crops — although they haven’t abandoned hybrids altogether. In the village of Khok Besi, in Kavre, fields of cauliflower cover the fertile soil. Karunga Tamang,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

