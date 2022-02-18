Mexico’s top court cancels mining concessions near Indigenous communities

A ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court this month canceled two controversial mining concessions in Indigenous communities, which have been fighting to stop the projects for nearly two decades. The Nahua community in Tecoltemi won its Supreme Court case against the Secretariat of Economy for illegally granting mining concessions to a Canadian company that planned to extract gold and silver in open-pit mines. “Canceling the concessions is the correct decision,” said Itzel Silva of the Fundar Center for Analysis and Investigation, one of the organizations representing the communities in the lawsuit. “It means these violations will be corrected.” A mining concession is a license or contract granted by the government to a private entity to extract minerals from a plot of land. Impact studies carried out beforehand are supposed to predict the amount of deforestation, pollution, erosion and other forms of land use change the area will experience. The municipality of Ixtacamaxtitlán, located in the state of Puebla in central Mexico, has around 7 million ounces of gold and 1.4 billion ounces of silver, according to mining company Almaden Minerals, which purchased land there in 2001. Residents of several surrounding communities said they were taken by surprise by the arrival of machinery, which they had not been told about beforehand, according to Fundar. The lawsuit they filed claimed that the “prior consultation” process — in which Indigenous communities are informed of a project before giving consent — was never carried out. Mexico signed the international treaty for prior consultation in 1990…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay