Ministers set to drop UK ban on foie gras and fur imports

From BBC
The UK government is likely to drop plans to ban imports of fur and foie gras, amid cabinet opposition.
The measures were due to be included in the Animals Abroad Bill, to be introduced soon.
But several cabinet ministers have raised different concerns about the proposals.
The government said a final decision had not been taken but sources said the measures look set to be parked to allow other elements of the bill to progress.
A spokesperson for the government said it was “united in its commitment to upholding its world-leading standards in animal welfare”.
British farmers are already banned from producing foie gras, a liver-based luxury French food opposed by animal rights campaigners because its production involves force-feeding ducks or geese.
Fur farming has also been illegal in the UK since 2000, but campaigners have long been pushing for an import ban on fur farmed abroad.
The Animals Abroad Bill is one of three pieces of legislation the government has drafted in a bid to improve animal welfare.
It will include measures to crack down on hunting animals for trophies, as well as holidays that lead to the neglect of animals like elephants.
But the bill has been delayed, amid debate over how parts of the legislation would be enforced.
Ministers have confirmed in recent weeks that they intend to ban importing hunting trophies from threatened species