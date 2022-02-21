Afro-Caribbean community safeguards pristine oceans with new protected area

An Afro-Caribbean community on the southwest coast of Colombia has helped establish a new marine protected area that will create more sustainable fishing and hunting practices while ensuring that one of the country’s most undisturbed ecosystems withstands outside threats of deforestation and pollution long into the future. The Isla Ají marine protected area, which covers 9,425 hectares (23,289 acres) of coastal and terrestrial ecosystems and 15,174 hectares (37,495 acres) of marine ecosystems, was the result of more than two decades of work by regional officials and the Council of Naya River, which represents 19 Afro-Colombian communities concerned about protecting the area’s ecosystems. “The local communities of the Naya River saw the need to protect a site that they considered to be of great cultural and environmental importance,” said Jorge Parra, chief coordinator of protected areas for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in Colombia, which helped designate the marine protected area. “Through the creation and implementation of community projects, residents can improve their harmonious coexistence with their environment.” Some residents were cutting down mangroves for firewood that degraded fish nurseries. Photo via WCS Colombia The Naya River Delta is home to a variety of diverse ecosystems, from tropical forests to beaches, mudflats to mangrove forests. These ecosystems are home to many critically endangered species, including the green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) and olive ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea). There are also humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) and largetooth sawfish (Pristis pristis). Many of these species use Colombia’s Pacific coast as a feeding…This article was originally published on Mongabay

