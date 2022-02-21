Cambridge University Botanic Garden's 'Newton's apple tree' falls in storm

From BBC
Cambridge University Botanic Garden has lost its “Newton’s apple tree” to Storm Eunice.
Garden curator Dr Samuel Brockington said the tree was planted in 1954 and had stood at the Brookside entrance of the botanic garden for 68 years.
He said the tree was cloned from the one that led Sir Isaac Newton to discover the laws of gravity.
The botanic garden said it had a clone of the tree that would be planted elsewhere in the garden soon.
The original tree from which an apple fell, leading Newton to devise his theory of gravity, is at Woolsthorpe Manor in Grantham, Lincolnshire.
Even though it was blown over in a gale in the 19th Century, the tree survived and over the years has been propagated by grafting, which involves binding one of the shoots on to another sapling.
We've just lost our "Newton's Apple Tree" to Storm Eunice (gravity is such a downer, arf arf). It was planted in 1954, so has stood at the Brookside entrance @CUBotanicGarden for 68 years. An iconic tree, and sad loss. But what does it mean to be "Newton's Apple Tree"?
Dr Brockington said analysis showed three trees in Cambridge, including the one at the botanic garden, was a clone of Newton’s original apple tree.
