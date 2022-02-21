Cambridge University Botanic Garden's 'Newton's apple tree' falls in storm

Even though it was blown over in a gale in the 19th Century, the tree survived and over the years has been propagated by grafting, which involves binding one of the shoots on to another sapling.

1/8 We’ve just lost our “Newton’s Apple Tree” to Storm Eunice (gravity is such a downer, arf arf). It was planted in 1954, so has stood at the Brookside entrance @CUBotanicGarden for 68 years. An iconic tree, and sad loss. But what does it mean to be “Newton’s Apple Tree”? … a🧵 pic.twitter.com/LFk6ZxSxZ5

— Samuel Brockington (@brockingtonian) February 19, 2022 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter