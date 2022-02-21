Indigenous communities uncertain over proposed change to Kenyan forest law

NAIROBI — In November 2021, the Kenyan parliament proposed a bill that would effectively eliminate the Kenya Forest Service’s (KFS) role as an intermediary between petitioners and parliament in requests to alter forest boundaries. Some Indigenous leaders and researchers say this change in the petitioning process will make it easier for Indigenous people to contact lawmakers about forest land rights. But environmentalists and community groups say it will remove safeguards around forest conservation and open ancestral territories to land grabs. Paul Chepsoi, program director of the Indigenous organization Ngazi Initiative for Minority Trust, said he has a bad feeling about the proposal. He said many parties were seeking to excise and extort land, including the ancestral territories of Indigenous peoples. “In most Kenyan forests, you will notice that most Indigenous communities either have ongoing cases or were disposed of their ancestral lands,” Chepsoi told Mongabay. Lesi Kinyanyi Lentula, a Yaaku community member, at one of his beehives that he inherited from his father. He lives on the outer rim of the Mukogodo Forest. Image courtesy of Kang-Chun Cheng. According to the National Assembly’s Procedure and House Rules Committee, the purpose of the recently proposed amendment, deleting subsection (2A) of Section 34 of the Forest Conservation and Management Act (FCMA) 2016, is to “streamline the procedure for petitioning Parliament.” Currently, petitioners such as forest peoples are required to go through the KFS instead of directly submitting their requests to parliament. If passed, the bill could take away the KFS’s power to sanction…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay