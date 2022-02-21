One fish, two fish: New goby species from the Philippines just dropped

Serendipity underlies some of the greatest scientific discoveries. And it was certainly at play in 2015 when a team of biologists stopped off to relax at a popular waterfall on the Philippine island of Palawan after spending a long day surveying nearby streams to document the island’s freshwater fish diversity. Out of curiosity, they investigated what lived in the cool waters beneath the scenic falls, only to find a species of fish unmistakably new to science. “I was very surprised,” Ken Maeda, a member of the survey team and staff scientist at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), told Mongabay. He said the fish they found at Estrella Falls clearly resembled a genus of goby typically only known from temperate or subtropical parts of Asia. Finding it in tropical Palawan was “very unexpected,” let alone at such a busy spot where it had been flitting between the feet of swimmers, hidden in plain sight. Maeda and his colleagues conducted subsequent investigations to confirm that the goby was indeed new to science. In the process, they found a second new goby species in the Cayulo River, a small stream on the opposite side of the island. The two new species, the Estrella goby (Rhinogobius estrellae) and Tandikan goby (Rhinogobius tandikan), which occur only in Palawan, were recently described and classified in the journal Zootaxa. The Tandikan goby (Rhinobogius tandikan) is similar in size and form to the Estrella goby, but it has a yellow tinge and appears to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay