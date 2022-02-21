Ten unexpected edibles from our oceans

If you live in a city or far from the ocean, the word “seafood” might evoke limited imagery. Baked fish fillet. Curry of shrimp, crab or fish. Seaweed jacketing sushi. Or a glob of caviar, if you’re able to afford it. But the massive ocean pantry has a lot more to offer. From parts of marine plants and animals you may not know were edible, to familiar seafood transformed into unexpected culinary delicacies, some of these ocean edibles are now making their way into mainstream restaurant menus and superstore aisles — food that could reduce stress on our oceans. Here are 10 of them. Sea grain Yes, you read that right. Just like expansive fields of rice, wheat, chia, quinoa or rye on land, meadows of grain grow underwater. In a paper published in Science in 1973, researchers described how the Seri, an Indigenous group living along the Gulf of California in the Mexican state of Sonora, have for generations harvested grains from eelgrass (Zostera marina), a kind of underwater marine flowering plant. After harvesting, the Seri people would turn these grains into flour — just like people the world over do with wheat or rice. They would dry and thresh the grass, collect the seeds, then put the seeds through a process of toasting, and pounding to turn them into flour. Then they would mix the flour in water, and flavor the gruel with honey, oily seeds from other plants, and sometimes sea turtle oil. Now, a Michelin-starred chef…This article was originally published on Mongabay

