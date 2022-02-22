Brazil’s Amazon gold mining to be “stimulated” by Bolsonaro’s decree (commentary)

On February 11, 2022, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro published a decree establishing the Program for Supporting the Development of Artisanal Mining (Pró-Mape), which aims to “stimulate” this type of mining “with a view to sustainable development.” However, what would be stimulated is neither “artisanal” nor “sustainable development.” The vision of mining being carried out at the individual level is today, mostly mythological: “garimpagem” (usually translated as “wildcat mining”) in the Amazon is generally being carried out with expensive machinery and infrastructure, with the activity being commanded by entrepreneurs. Almost all Amazonian gold mining is illegal, although there are “garimpeiro” cooperatives that can obtain licenses to do the activity legally thanks to a 1989 law. President Bolsonaro’s recent decree cites this law to define “artisanal mining,” which means that these legal entities would be “stimulated.” The number of these cooperatives has exploded since the beginning of the Bolsonaro presidential administration. Recent investigations have revealed that many of the licenses for garimpeiro cooperatives are just fronts to launder gold illegally taken from Indigenous lands and other locations far from the licensed site, and often the licensed sites where allegedly large amounts of gold were taken are, in fact, under dense forest without any visible activity. The shipment of gold abroad is based on an export license in which the supposed source of the product is self-declared, without any type of inspection. In addition, Brazil’s powerful drug gangs have recently been found to be investing heavily in Amazonian gold mining, as well as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

