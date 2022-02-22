Caffeine: Emerging contaminant of global rivers and coastal waters

Whether it’s found in a cup of hot joe, a chunk of chocolate, or an energy drink, caffeine is one of our favorite tipples — but alas, all the mild psychostimulant contained in those daily “pick me ups” has to go somewhere. A just published global study of pharmaceutical pollution sampled 1,052 sites in 258 rivers — covering 104 countries across multiple continents. Researchers found that freshwater caffeine pollution is rife the world over: It was among the ingredients with the highest concentrations in river surface water and detected in more than 50% of sampling sites. This revelation comes in the wake of another recent study, published in the journal Chemosphere, indicating that the global consumption of caffeine — including in food and beverages and in common pharmaceuticals — is an emerging concern for coastal and marine environments. A team of researchers, led by Rosa Freitas at the University of Aveiro in Portugal, reviewed the current body of evidence and noted caffeine impacts on a wide range of marine species. Exposure, they said, can have harmful effects on aquatic creatures even at low concentrations. These two studies taken together spotlight caffeine pollution in both fresh and saltwater ecosystems as a serious global issue. A ubiquitous substance Caffeine is a habitual part of many millions of lives, and not surprisingly it’s the most widely consumed psychostimulant in the world. Humanity’s daily fix typically starts its journey into waterways at the coffee machine, in a soft drink can, candy wrapper, or medicine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

