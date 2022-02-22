Deforestation threat to Amazon indigenous areas if protected status changed – report

From BBC
Areas of Amazon rainforest with a combined area the size of England could be threatened by new mining and deforestation, a new report claims.
It is currently illegal to mine in these protected indigenous territories of the Amazon.
But Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wants to change this to allow more exploitation for economic development.
US and UK companies are among those who had applied to open new mines, the report says.
But Anglo American and Vale both say they have withdrawn their applications.
Protecting the Amazon is crucial in the fight to curb climate change because its enormous number of trees soak up carbon from the atmosphere.
Thousands of indigenous people who live in these areas are also threatened by new developments.
“We are looking at deforestation in some of the most pristine areas of the Amazon. It will be a tragedy if mining on indigenous lands goes ahead,” researcher Rosana Miranda, who wrote the report for NGO Amazon Watch, told BBC News.
“Are we willing to give up incredibly rich biodiversity and cultural diversity just to extract more gold and copper for international shareholders?” she added.
Amazon Watch and the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil are identifying in real-time live applications to Brazil’s National Mining Agency to begin mining projects in protected areas. The latest figure is 2,622 applications.
Brazilian company Vale has filed the largest number with 75 applications, while UK multi-national Anglo-American has 65.
Both companies had previously promised to withdraw some applications for mining in