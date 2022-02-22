Fossil of largest Jurassic pterosaur found on Skye

From BBC
The world’s largest Jurassic pterosaur – a 170-million-year-old winged reptile – has been found protruding from the rocks of the Isle of Skye.
PhD student Amelia Penny spotted its sharp-toothed jaw in a layer of ancient limestone on Skye’s coast.
That initial discovery, in 2017, has now been followed up with detailed examination of the fossil skeleton.
Those studies, published in the journal Current Biology, show the flying lizard had a 2.5m (8ft) wingspan.
The research, led by PhD student Natalia Jagielska, also revealed the creature was a species new to science.
It has now been given the Gaelic name Dearc sgiathanach (pronounced Jark Ski-an-Ach), which translates as “winged reptile”.
Researchers from the Hunterian Museum, in Glasgow, and the Staffin Museum, on Skye, had to extract the rock slab entombing the fossil – a painstaking process and noisy process racing the incoming tide – and bring it to the University of Edinburgh.
But it was well worth the effort.
“Dearc is a fantastic example of why palaeontology will never cease to be astounding,” Ms Jagielska said.
“Pterosaur fossils as complete as this are very rare.
“As flying animals, their bones are really light, just like today’s birds.
“That makes them incredibly fragile and so they don’t usually preserve as fossils.”