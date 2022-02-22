From Wall Street to the Amazon: Big capital funds mining-driven deforestation

Major investment managers including BlackRock and Capital Group are among more than a dozen U.S. and Brazilian institutions heavily financing mining companies that are destroying Indigenous reserves and their inhabitants’ way of life in the Amazon. That’s the finding from a report published Feb. 22 by the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) — the country’s largest Indigenous organization — the NGO Amazon Watch, and the Amazônia Minada Project. The 20 institutional investors plowed a combined $54.1 billion into nine mining conglomerates — including giants Vale, Anglo American, Belo Sun, AngloGold Ashanti and Rio Tinto — between 2016 and October 2021, according to the report. Of that amount, $14.8 billion came from just three U.S. firms — BlackRock, Capital Group and Vanguard — with BlackRock alone alone pouring $6.2 billion into the mining companies. (BlackRock, Capital Group and Vanguard did not respond to Mongabay’s requests for comment.) U.S.-based companies, the report says, “continue to be the leading financiers of mining-driven destruction, with holding the most significant shares and bonds, or offering the largest loans or underwriting, to the mining companies,” says the report. An iron and gold strip mine located 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Montanhas do Tumucumaque National Park. Straddling the states of Amapá and Pará, the park is subject to illegal mining. Image courtesy of Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace. Seven of the 20 institutional investors are Brazilian, led by PREVI, the employee pension fund of state-owned Banco do Brasil, followed by Bradesco bank. Mongabay has sought comment from PREVI and Bradesco but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

