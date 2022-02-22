Hedgehog population plummets in UK countryside, research suggests

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Hedgehog population plummets in UK countryside, research suggests

From BBC

SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Hedgehog Street

The population of hedgehogs in rural Britain is continuing a “steep decline” according to research.

The State of Britain’s Hedgehogs report found numbers are down in rural areas by between 30% and 75% since 2000.

It is a “stark contrast” in towns and cities though, where the data showed that hedgehog populations may be starting to recover.

The familiar, prickly mammals need hedgerows and field margins; loss of those could be driving the decline.

The report, by wildlife charities the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), used data gathered between 1981 and 2020 from five ongoing surveys. This showed that hedgehogs have undergone a long historic decline, but that there are now “vast differences” between urban and rural populations.

Image source, Jo Carr

Fay Vass, chief executive of BHPS, said that urgent action was needed to understand why rural areas no longer provide suitable hedgehog habitat.

“They have lived here for at least half a million years,” she said. “So we need to understand how conservationists, farmers and land managers can work together to prevent hedgehogs from becoming extinct in the countryside.”

The charities say that the picture in cities, towns and villages is, perhaps surprisingly, much more positive.

Image source, Sean Hill

While road mortality is highest around urban areas, well managed, wildlife-friendly gardens and parks can provide refuges for the animals.

How to make your garden hedgehog-friendly

Make sure your garden is connected – with gaps in any fences – so

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment