In trio of storms hitting Western Europe, role of climate change is complicated

BRUSSELS — This past week, the U.K. and Western Europe were hit by a trio of powerful storms that battered the region with wind and rain, causing widespread damage to homes, public buildings and trees. First to blow through the region, on Feb. 16, was Storm Dudley, followed by Storm Eunice on Feb. 18, and Storm Franklin on Feb. 20. Storm Eunice was considered to be the most powerful one, with some officials calling it the worst storm in 30 years. The Meteorological Office in the U.K. measured wind speeds of up to 122 miles per hour (196 kilometers per hour), about the strength of a Category 3 hurricane. This was largely due to a phenomenon known as a “sting jet,” a narrow airstream formed inside the storm that can create intense winds in a small area. The storm ripped through the roofing of London’s O2 Arena, sent a crane crashing into a Belgian hospital, and disrupted air and ferry travel. At least 16 people were killed during Storm Eunice, according to the BBC. While Eunice brought extremely powerful winds, Franklin unleashed a barrage of rain along with wind, which caused widespread flooding across the U.K. Pascal Mailier of the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium told Mongabay that the storms were likely related to a strong polar vortex that formed in the Arctic and created a low-pressure system. “We are in the phase where we [have] strong winds that push storms over the Atlantic from west to east,” Mailier said. “It’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay