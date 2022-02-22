‘They’re going to get worse and worse’: Marine heat wave persists off Sydney

When conservation ecologist Rob Harcourt went surfing off the coast of Sydney, Australia, he immediately knew the water was warmer than usual. “We had at least 23 [degrees Celsius, or 73° Fahrenheit] sea surface temperature,” Harcourt, a professor at Macquarie University, told Mongabay. “It’s normally about 18[°C, or 64°F] in November, December. So that’s 4 to 5 degrees higher than normal. That’s huge.” Last month, this marine heat wave, which started in November 2021, garnered international attention. Moninya Roughan, an oceanographer at the University of New South Wales, told The Guardian that the event was “extreme,” with hot water covering an area of about 200 square kilometers (77 square miles). Other experts noted that the event could be quite impactful to a range of marine animals, including sharks that traveled further south in search of food. While this marine heat wave has moved slightly away from the coastline, which means it will be less damaging to coastal ecosystems, there are still sea surface temperatures of about 25°C (77°F) east of Sydney. This marine heat wave is just one of many playing out in the global seas, from the Arctic Ocean to the Southern Ocean. In the region around Australia, there are also marine heat waves simmering off the coast of the island state of Tasmania and New Zealand’s North Island. In fact, Alistair Hobday, research director and principal scientist for the Australian government’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), called the Sydney event “pretty small” in comparison to other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay