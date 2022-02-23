Climate change: Can the UK afford its net zero policies?

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
With the cost of living rising, are Britain’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions too expensive?
A small but vocal group of Conservative MPs are arguing that with energy prices soaring, the government should rethink how it reaches what’s known as ‘net zero’ by 2050.
The group has made a number of key arguments. So what are they saying, and what does the data tell us?
Three years ago the goal of net zero was written into UK law with the backing of MPs from all sides.
Broadly speaking it’s a commitment to transform the way our economy operates. Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Achieving it means reducing emissions as much as possible, as balancing out any that remain.
There’s consensus among the world’s scientists that it’s vital if we’re to have a chance of keeping global temperature rises to manageable levels.
The Net Zero Scrutiny Group is made up of about 20 Conservative MPs and peers and was set up last summer by prominent Eurosceptics Craig Mackinlay and Steve Baker.
In a letter published in the Telegraph in January the group argued that while the rise in the global cost of gas was contributing to the crisis, the UK government was causing energy prices to increase “faster than any other competitive country” through “taxation and environmental levies”.
In the weeks that have followed