Climate change: Can the UK afford its net zero policies?

The Net Zero Scrutiny Group is made up of about 20 Conservative MPs and peers and was set up last summer by prominent Eurosceptics Craig Mackinlay and Steve Baker.

In a letter published in the Telegraph in January the group argued that while the rise in the global cost of gas was contributing to the crisis, the UK government was causing energy prices to increase “faster than any other competitive country” through “taxation and environmental levies”.

In the weeks that have followed Read the full article